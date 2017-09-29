Local News
Durham police ask for public's help identifying bank robber
Posted 10 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Investigators with the Durham County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public assistance in their search for a bank robbery suspect.
An unidentified man entered the Bank of America located at 2 Park Drive in Research Triangle Park around 5 p.m. Friday.
The man stole an undisclosed amount of money that was placed in a motorcycle-style helmet.
He fled on foot going southwest toward Highway 54.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
