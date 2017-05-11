Durham police: Armed man dressed as Santa robbed Boost Mobile store
Posted 20 minutes ago
Updated 18 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who dressed as Santa during a recent armed robbery of a Boost Mobile store on Avondale Drive.
According to investigators, the man entered the store on Saturday wearing a Santa hat and jacket and a fake white beard. The man was armed, and authorities say he put the money stolen during the robbery in a red bag.
He was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old. He was about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 300 pounds.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Investigator Walsh at 919-60-4440, ext. 29248 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.