You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/183Hy

— Durham police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who dressed as Santa during a recent armed robbery of a Boost Mobile store on Avondale Drive.

According to investigators, the man entered the store on Saturday wearing a Santa hat and jacket and a fake white beard. The man was armed, and authorities say he put the money stolen during the robbery in a red bag.

He was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old. He was about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 300 pounds.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Investigator Walsh at 919-60-4440, ext. 29248 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.