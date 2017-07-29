You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are investigating a shooting late Friday night that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Liberty Street. When they arrived, the officers found a man who was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police do no have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator W. Thompson at 919-224-9471 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.