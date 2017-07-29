Local News

Durham police: 1 killed in late-night shooting

Posted 28 minutes ago

N.C. — Durham police are investigating a shooting late Friday night that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Liberty Street. When they arrived, the officers found a man who was dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police do no have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator W. Thompson at 919-224-9471 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all