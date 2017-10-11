You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A group of teachers, parents and school board members rallied Tuesday night in opposition of the state's possible takeover of Glenn Elementary.

David and Tamara Vanie said they aren't sold on the idea that charter school operators would be best for Glenn Elementary, where two of their children attend.

"How have you done charter schools? How have you done over 21 years? I see you're collecting data, but we're doing our homework too." David Vanie said.

"It's not based in actual communal conversation. It's not based in any engagement with the community."

Glenn is one of two Durham schools originally chosen for consideration for the state's Innovative School District, a plan to take failing schools and improve performance.

The other was Lakewood Elementary, which was recently taken off the short list. The group considers the decision a victory for Lakewood, and they now want the same for Glenn.

"If you take it, be prepared for a fight from Durham like you've never experienced in anything that you've ever done," said Mike Lee, Durham board of education chair.

Parents, students, educators, board members and state leaders gathered at the rally.

"If you are not wedded to the community, you do not know the students and the leaders you're not going to be as invested," representative MaryAnn Black said.

If chosen for the North Carolina Innovative School District, the local school board would no longer have a say in school operations and education matters.

This group says that is not a partnership as they were told, but a takeover.

"We have the community support. We have the ideas with the new restart program," Lee said. We have the leadership. What else do we need to show you that we got this."

Dr. Eric Hall, the superintendent for the Innovative School District, said Lakewood was taken off the list because only one school per district can be selected, and Lakewood's performance trends ahead of Glenn.

He's expected to make a recommendation by the end of the week but said he will take data presented to him by Durham school leaders into consideration.