Durham officers pull driver, pregnant woman from car sinking in pond
Posted 4:24 p.m. today
Updated 5:13 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Two women were safe Wednesday after Durham police officers jumped into a pond to pull them from a sinking car.
Authorities said Edwoe Mante was attempting to turn into the parking lot of a library at 4505 South Alston Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. when she hit a tree, causing the car to enter the pond.
The driver and a pregnant passenger, Maude Boateng, were trapped inside the car, which was submerged in the water and sinking, police said.
Three Durham police officers- Investigator E.E. Ortiz, Officer K. De La Cruz and Officer A.M. Acker- as well David Pitt, a police applicant riding with De La Cruz, dove into the water and pulled the women to safety.
Authorities said neither woman was seriously injured but Boateng was taken to the hospital to be checked.
The car became completely submerged shortly after the women were rescued, police said.
Victor Cruz-Saez Jun 28, 6:43 p.m.
Outstanding work, Durham PD. Another great example of "To Protect and To Serve".