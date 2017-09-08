You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Durham police officer sustained minor injuries following a crash Friday night.

Authorities said the officer rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the intersection of T.W. Alexander Drive and South Miami Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m.

The patrol car caught fire following the crash, but the officer was able to get out of the car.

Police said the officer, who was not identified, was traveling to an armed robbery call in the 300 block of Darby Creek Lane while running his lights and sirens.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remins under investigation.