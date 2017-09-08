Durham officer injured when patrol car rear-ends tractor-trailer, catches fire
Posted 10:28 p.m. today
Updated 32 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A Durham police officer sustained minor injuries following a crash Friday night.
Authorities said the officer rear-ended a tractor-trailer at the intersection of T.W. Alexander Drive and South Miami Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m.
The patrol car caught fire following the crash, but the officer was able to get out of the car.
Police said the officer, who was not identified, was traveling to an armed robbery call in the 300 block of Darby Creek Lane while running his lights and sirens.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
The crash remins under investigation.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.