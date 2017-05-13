Durham native Loretta Lynch speaks at Duke Law graduation
Durham, N.C. — Durham native and the 83rd Attorney General of the United States Loretta Lynch spoke at the Duke University School of Law's commencement ceremony Saturday.
"It's good to be home," she said.
Lynch did not shy away from tough conversations, touching on hotly debated topics throughout her address. She said there is no better time to be lawyer than now.
Lynch had a firm message to the newest law degree recipients. Law, she said, is central to many current controversial debates.
"Debates over the most basic concepts. Literally, who gets to be an American? Who and how do we define a citizen of the world? Who is responsible for addressing climate change?"
She went on to mention education, voting rights, health care and even the prison system - a topic which current Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made recent headlines.
"These debates are not going to be over soon," she said. "You are about to join these debates. You will be carrying on these discussions."
Friends, families and graduates beamed with pride, and even relief. But Lynch left the graduates with a weight of responsibility.
"You are the people that we are entrusting to find new solutions," she said.
Lynch was raised in North Carolina and is a graduate of Durham High School, Harvard College and Harvard Law School.
