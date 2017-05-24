You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/181g1

— Cocolene founder Sajata Stephane became inspired to create her Durham-based natural skincare line when her six-year-old daughter, Aella, developed baby eczema. While exploring treatments, Stephane was faced with a difficult decision: introduce her child to steroid treatment with the possibility of her being exposed to harmful side effects or look for a natural alternative to remedy her symptoms. She chose the latter.

Stephane turned to Aveeno’s line for babies with eczema. To her dismay, she discovered that the products did the opposite of healing her daughter’s skin condition.

“Her arm instantly turned red and bumpy and my little baby screamed,” she said, “What could be in this baby product that would irritate her so much?”

Stephane decided to create a product that would nourish and strengthen her child’s skin. The result was Cocolene’s Derma Relief, which she says “cleared her daughter’s eczema in three days.”

Since then, she and the Cocolene team have been determined to educate others on the importance of using natural skincare and making healthier overall choices for themselves and their families.

“We encourage our clientele to live better lives mentally, physically, and spiritually everyday," she said.

Their mission is to create high-quality, safe skincare with ingredients that have integrity. They do not use chemical preservatives, chemical man-made fillers, mineral oil or water. Their products are locally made in Raleigh and are gluten-free and safe for pregnant women.

Best-selling products include the Baby Coco line, the 4-Step Beauty Set, and the Men’s Shaving Set. There are plans for a natural deodorant, under-eye serum for dark circles and puffiness, and an essential oil line.

Cocolene can be purchased online, at their kiosk in the Streets of Southpoint mall in Durham (open Thursday - Sunday), and Grow, The Family Boutique in Cary.

Shopping Tip: Visit Cocolene’s kiosk at Southpoint for a complimentary skin consultation and facial.

Kimberly Arnold is a makeup artist and beauty expert.