— Call it a birthday present.

Richard Sutton, of Durham, on Wednesday won his second Carolina Cash 5 lottery jackpot, taking home $350,596 after state and federal taxes. He won his first Cash 5 jackpot six years ago, splitting a $261,284 prize.

Sutton, a process technician at Cree, said he's been using the same numbers—his family's birthday dates—for a while.

“I’ve been using these numbers for years,” Sutton said. “They’re a combination of my wife’s birthday, my birthday, and my children’s birthdays.”

Sutton bought the ticket at the Eno Family Fare on Roxboro Road, and then he watched the jackpot drawing live at home. When he heard his winning numbers come up, he ran to tell his wife. She was just as surprised as he was.

“She couldn't believe it,” Sutton said “She didn't believe that I’d hit the jackpot twice.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 749.398, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.