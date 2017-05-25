  • Weather

Durham man, suspected of being 'ball cap bandit,' arrested in Texas

Posted 12:55 p.m. today
Updated 53 minutes ago

Melvin Andrew Williamson

Durham, N.C. — A man wanted in five North Carolina bank robberies has been arrested after a holdup in Texas, authorities said.

Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. in Durham, was apprehended Wednesday after a bank robbery in Midland, Texas.

Williamson was linked to the following robberies:

  • BB&T, 2527 N.C. Highway 127 South, Hickory, April 13
  • State Employees Credit Union, 1900 S. Fifth St., Mebane, April 18
  • BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, April 24
  • First Citizens Bank, 11 S. College Ave., Newton, April 26
  • State Employees Credit Union, 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd., Durham, April 28

Authorities dubbed the robber the "ball cap bandit" because he wore a baseball cap during each holdup.

Ball cap bandit

