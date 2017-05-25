You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18AXx

— A man wanted in five North Carolina bank robberies has been arrested after a holdup in Texas, authorities said.

Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of 2316 Fitzgerald Ave. in Durham, was apprehended Wednesday after a bank robbery in Midland, Texas.

Williamson was linked to the following robberies:

BB&T, 2527 N.C. Highway 127 South, Hickory, April 13

State Employees Credit Union, 1900 S. Fifth St., Mebane, April 18

BB&T, Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, April 24

First Citizens Bank, 11 S. College Ave., Newton, April 26

State Employees Credit Union, 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd., Durham, April 28

Authorities dubbed the robber the "ball cap bandit" because he wore a baseball cap during each holdup.