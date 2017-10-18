You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chris Rosati, best known for spreading sugary smiles by handing out donuts around Durham, died Wednesday following a battle with ALS.

Family members said Rosati made the decision Wednesday to have his ventilator removed at Duke Hospice. He leaves behind a wife, Anna, and two daughters. He was 46.

He said he dreamed of hijacking a Krispy Kream truck after being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and made headlines for handing out free Krispy Kream donuts at parks, cancer wards and children’s hospitals in 2014.

Rosati founded the nonprofit Inspire Media Network and created the BIGG (Big Ideas for the Greater Good) challenge, which reached out to Triangle schools for grand ideas to benefit others.

Following the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Inspire Media hosted the Kindness Blitz, which inspired people to go out of their way to do something nice to “Make America kind again.”