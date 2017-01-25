Durham man jailed under $2.5M bond for string of robberies
Posted 5:17 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Authorities jailed a 19-year-old Durham man under a $2.5 million bond after he was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to several robberies.
Jamel Tyree Lunsford was arrested during a traffic stop near Lakeside Drive, according to the Durham Police Department. He is charged in connection with four robberies, including:
– Oct. 18 in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road. A male and female were walking in the parking lot around 10:30 p.m. when three males, including Lunsford, approached them. The suspects took the woman's phone, and one suspect hit the man in the face with a gun before taking his phone and wallet.
Lunsford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and assault by pointing a gun.
– Oct. 24 at Golden Pizza, 2300 Chapel Hill Road. Three men wearing hooded sweatshirts and wielding guns entered the business around 9:15 p.m. and took the cash register. Lunsford was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and kidnapping.
– Oct. 26 at a park on Cook Road. Lunsford was charged with robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car.
– Nov. 27 at Circle K,- 2322 N.C. Highway 54. Two men entered the business and robbed the store at gunpoint. Lunsford is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of felony conspiracy.
Lunsford is also wanted on robbery charges from the Durham County Sheriff's Office and the Raleigh Police Department.
