You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/186Nb

— A Durham man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the weekend shooting of a 10-year-old girl as she slept in her home, police said.

James Scott Berish, 23, surrendered to police and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen firearm.

Deisy Medina was asleep in her bed early Sunday morning when a bullet fired in an upstairs apartment came through the ceiling and hit her in the abdomen. She spent more than a day at Duke University Hospital before being released Monday night.