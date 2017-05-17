Durham man charged with shooting 10-year-old girl
Posted 3:22 p.m. today
Updated 3:37 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A Durham man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the weekend shooting of a 10-year-old girl as she slept in her home, police said.
James Scott Berish, 23, surrendered to police and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a stolen firearm.
Deisy Medina was asleep in her bed early Sunday morning when a bullet fired in an upstairs apartment came through the ceiling and hit her in the abdomen. She spent more than a day at Duke University Hospital before being released Monday night.
