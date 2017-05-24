You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Durham man wanted in connection to a shooting death last month was arrested in South Carolina, police say.

Durham police on Wednesday said Ricky Lee Evans was arrested in Dillon, South Carolina. The 27-year-old was charged with murder for the shooting death of Eric Russell Oliver, 28, of Durham.

Police said officers were called to the Bay Creek Apartments at 1309 Hudson Ave. on April 12, where they found Oliver, who was shot to death in a parking lot.