— A Durham man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with nine robberies over the past month.

Marion Lesean Daniels, 36, of Durham was arrested Thursday morning following an armed robbery at Adam 7 Eve at 6400 Fayetteville Road.

Police said Daniels, who was armed with a gun, entered the store at about 10 a.m. and demanded money. He was arrested after officers saw him on Crooked Creek Parkway and recovered a weapon.

Daniels has been charged with committing robberies at the following other locations between Dec. 12 and Jan. 12:

G&R Tobacco at 4400 North Roxboro Street on Dec. 12 and Jan. 7

Marathon Gas at 3705 North Duke Street on Dec. 14

Triangle Mini Mart and Tobacco at 2508 Hillsborough Road on Dec. 15 and Jan. 11

ABC Tobacco at 1517 Glenn School Road and Avondale Mini Mart and Tobacco at 2206 Avondale Drive on Dec. 17

Cruizers at 344 Hillsborough Road on Jan. 6

Police said guns were seen during six robberies and a weapon was implied during another three incidents. Daniels took cash during all the robberies.