— Durham police have charged a 19-year-old in connection with a shooting that sent a 14-year-old boy to Duke University Hospital with serious injuries.

Tyrie Dylon Thomas, of Durham, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Thomas was stopped by Apex police officers on Saturday and charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Authorities said he had a gun reported stolen in 1979 in Houston, Texas.

According to Durham police, the shooting involving 14-year-old Christopher C.J. Hembry happened at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive in east Durham.

Hembry's brother told WRAL News that the shooting was accidental. Hembry underwent surgery at Duke University Hospital after the incident.

Thomas was in the Wake County jail Monday under a $90,000 bond.

Hembry is the third Durham youth to be shot in the past two months.

Deisy Medina, 10, was sleeping in her bed when she was wounded by a bullet fired from the apartment upstairs, while Kamari Munerlyn, 7, was killed in early June when someone fired shots into the SUV in which he was riding.