Durham County Library's Main Library will close on Jan. 15 to undergo a major, two-year expansion and renovation.

The 36-year-old building at 300 N. Roxboro St. will be transformed, according to a press release, to provide additional space, updated facilities and enhanced technology. The renovation is expected to be complete in early 2019.

Highlights include a comprehensive literacy and technology center, extensive program and collaboration areas, an outdoor public plaza for events and significant advances in energy efficiency as part of Durham County’s sustainability initiative, the release says. The library's website has more information about the project and plans.

Durham's November bond referendum included $44.3 million toward library facilities.