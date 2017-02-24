You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17RHT

A 15-year-old girl is accused of leading deputies on a chase Thursday night in Durham which ended in a serious wreck and a damaged power pole.

According to the Durham County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull the teenager over because the deputy thought the driver was impaired. She wouldn't stop and crashed the car.

The teenager got out of the vehicle and ran before deputies arrested her.

The driver appeared uninjured when she got out of the car, according to neighbors.

Neighbors also said that power near the crash scene was out for around an hour and a half.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," said neighbor Shelby Clapp. "You should have seen that car. There wasn't anything on it that wasn't bend. One tire was missing."

Highway Patrol has not released information about who is investigating the crash and if the driver will face charges.

"It was just terrifying," said neighbor Joanna Kinney. "To begin with, I'm on oxygen adn the power went out. So that was a big thing. And I have a big tank, so I was able to breathe."