You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17M38

— Durham community members who are against the opening of a Publix grocery store, which is expected to open in 2018, gathered Tuesday at a public meeting to discuss their concerns.

Residents protesting the Publix say there just isn't enough room at that intersection to sustain the traffic it will bring.

The land proposed for for re-zoning is at the corner of Guess and Latta Road. The application was submitted by Halvorsen Development corporation for nearly 30 acres of land on that corner.

The report from the city and county said the request is for a mixed use development plan, including residential and commercial space. People planning to show up at the meeting are specifically upset about Publix.

A spokeswoman for Publix says the 45,000 square feet store will hire some 140 employees.

Publix recently opened new locations in Apex, Fayetteville and Wake Forest.