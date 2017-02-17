You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Road work in Durham will close major thoroughfares at times over the next few weeks.

A $39.8 million widening project on Alston Avenue (N.C. Highway 55) will require crews to close both Alston Avenue and the Durham Freeway (N.C. Highway 147) at different times.

The Durham Freeway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night beginning Feb. 20 and ending the morning of Feb. 23 so contractors can demolish the western side of the Alston Avenue bridge. To direct drivers around the closure, a series of detours will be in place:

–Northbound Durham Freeway: Follow detour signs through the exit and on ramps to continue northbound

–Southbound Durham Freeway: Follow detour signs through the exit and on ramps to continue southbound

–Westbound Alston Avenue: Turn right to get on southbound Durham Freeway, get off at exit 10-B (North Briggs Avenue), turn left to get on westbound Durham Freeway, and take exit 11 to get back to westbound Alston Avenue

–Eastbound Alston Avenue: Turn right to get on northbound Durham Freeway, get off at exit 12-A (Fayetteville Street), turn left and then left again to get on eastbound Durham Freeway, and take exit 11 to get back to eastbound Alston Avenue.

Alston Avenue between the Durham Freeway and Main Street will also be closed on three consecutive weekends beginning Feb. 17 and running through the morning of March 3. The Alston Avenue closure will be in place each Friday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following Monday.

Local traffic and driveway access will be open during the work.

These closures are planned so crews can remove asbestos from two railroad bridges above Alston Avenue.

Detours for this series of closures are as follows:

–Eastbound Alston Avenue: Turn right onto Main Street. Turn left onto Fayetteville Street. Turn left onto southbound Durham Freeway. Turn off onto Exit 11 (Alston Avenue) and turn right to continue east.

–Westbound Alston Avenue: Merge right onto northbound Durham Freeway. Turn off onto Exit 12A (Fayetteville Street). Turn right onto Fayetteville Street. Turn right onto Main Street. Turn left at Alston Avenue to continue west.

The entire project is scheduled to finish in late 2019.