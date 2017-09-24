Traffic
Durham Freeway reopens after dump truck crash
Posted 12:19 p.m. today
Updated 19 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A crash involving an overturned dump truck prompted officials to temporarily close all southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway on Sunday.
North Carolina Highway 147, was closed at Exit 13 (Chapel Hill Street) around 11:45 a.m and reopened by 2:45 p.m.
Officials said the driver of the truck was injured in the crash and transported to Duke Hospital. The driver's condition is unknown.
