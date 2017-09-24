You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A crash involving an overturned dump truck prompted officials to temporarily close all southbound lanes of the Durham Freeway on Sunday.

North Carolina Highway 147, was closed at Exit 13 (Chapel Hill Street) around 11:45 a.m and reopened by 2:45 p.m.

Officials said the driver of the truck was injured in the crash and transported to Duke Hospital. The driver's condition is unknown.