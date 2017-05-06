You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham city leaders teamed up with local organizations to establish May 6 as "Durham Refugee Day."

The day was marked with a celebration Saturday at Durham Central Park.

The celebration included music, food, games and community education. Donations went to Durham's Church World Services and World Relief.

Many in attendance said the event also had a serious undertone.

President Donald Trump has twice attempted to implement a controversial travel ban and suspend the refugee program.

Organizer and refugee Lenny Ndayisba said before he was forced to leave The Congo, his family had a very comfortable life. He wants people to know that refugees do not choose their situation.

"What I think people misunderstand is the way people think about refugees," Ndayisba said. "When they think about them, they think about violent people."