Police block off old Durham courthouse in advance of rumored white supremacist rally
Posted 10:00 a.m. today
Updated 41 seconds ago
Durham, N.C. — 12:11 a.m.: The Downtown Durham YMCA and the YMCA at American Tobacco are closing early
12:07 p.m.: Crowds of people could be seen holding signs on Main Street in downtown Durham. A banner read "We will no longer be intimidated."
11:40 a.m.: Police have blocked the road in front of the old Durham County Courthouse at 201 E. Main St. ahead of a rumored white supremacist protest.
11:35 a.m.: Several downtown Durham businesses, including Scratch Bakery and SunTrust bank, have closed early or not opened as rumors swirl of a planned white supremacist rally.
11:25 a.m.: In a recorded message to employees, Durham County closed office buildings and sent workers home early on Friday. All employees were instructed to leave for the day, take their belongings and avoid downtown.
Building closed include:
The county managers office and county administration at 200 E. Main St.
The criminal justice resource center at 326 E. Main St.
Engineering and environmental services at 120 E. Parrish St.
Amid rumors that white supremacist groups plan to demonstrate in Durham, the Durham County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued a statement reminding citizens that protests require a legal permit and any demonstrators must abide by the law.
The statement reads, in full:
“The Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly researching the potential of several groups with opposing viewpoints holding demonstrations in Durham. This is partly why the Sheriff’s Office continues to remind demonstrators to first obtain a permit and most importantly, abide by the law. I expect demonstrators to conduct themselves in such a manner that is legal and respectful of the Durham County community. Again, I call upon city and county leaders to establish rules for demonstrators.”
After racially-charged protests and anti-protests turned violent last weekend in Charlottesville, Va., a group of people associated with the Workers World Party and others pulled down a Confederate statue outside the Durham County courthouse. Their actions were reflected in a rallies, protests and calls for the removal of Confederate symbols nationwide.
Eight people are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.
One of those charged, Elena Everett, 36, said that she does not have any regrets about her involvement in vandalizing the statue, despite the charges against her.
"The lawmakers in North Carolina have made it impossible to take those things down legally. Communities have the right to remove symbols of racism and white supremacy from their community," Everett said. "I hope people all across the south look at Durham as an example."
Paul Shields Aug 18, 12:07 p.m.
I agree with Robert the most focus on Durhams crime. I drive thru Durham and I admit I do not have that safe feeling in any part of it. It is not fair to the residents or visitors. Crime Violence Drugs Shootings has become normal almost in Durham. Sad very Sad
Patrick Gentry Aug 18, 11:57 a.m.
OMFG WRAL, do you really have your helicopter circling Durham trying to find these imaginary white supremacist protestors like some history channel search for Sasquatch special.
Yes, you are, just got a pop up with the live coverage as you fly around Durham showing nothing is happening at all.
If you and the Durham County Sheriff's Office had this much response on Monda than our memorial to our civil war veterans wouldn't of been vandalized and desiccated in the first place.
You're so disgusting awful people, your a shame to this state and this nation.
#fakenews
Brenda Love Aug 18, 11:51 a.m.
Everyone leave downtown for the day/night. If the KKK holds a rally and no one shows up to spectate, is it really a rally?
Lance Cotten Aug 18, 11:37 a.m.
These liberals want to focus on statues representing America's history meanwhile Durham is NC's Chicago and they sit on the rumps along with Mayor Bell and do nothing... they have plenty of issues within their own community to deal with in lieu of worrying about some statues!!
Patrick Gentry Aug 18, 11:26 a.m.
It's amazing how much 5 days changes things, Monday they say nothing as people illegally gathered and destroyed a war memorial. They watched it and didn't lift a finger to stop it or immediately arrest those involved.
It took public backlash to get them to start arresting people.
Their excuse "we didn't want to see anyone get hurt", but today it's a totally different story. Now all of a sudden they demand people have permits and be peaceful.
DCSO is a disgrace to this state and the nation, just another example or how the legal system has two different standards.
Robert Williams Aug 18, 11:11 a.m.
Instead of Durham worrying about some statues, why don't they tackle the absurdly high crime rate in their city?? People are scared to go there.
Jeffrey Derry Aug 18, 10:41 a.m.
Novel concept-obey the law
Haley Sessoms Aug 18, 10:26 a.m.
Didn't know Durham sheriffs were comedians
David Jaski Aug 18, 10:19 a.m.
While I agree there are some great places in Durham and glad to hear folks take their families there, the data does tell another story.
https://www.neighborhoodscout.com/nc/durham/crime
Durham's Crime Index: 6 (as in "Safer than 6% of U.S. Cities"). For reference, Chapel Hill = 21, Raleigh = 11, Cary = 60 and Apex = 54.