Durham County deputy, school resource officer under investigation
Posted 17 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation involving a former deputy, who also worked as a school resource officer.
Former Deputy C.L. Kelly joined the Durham County Sheriff's Office under the the warrant squad, patrol and courts divisions on Aug.19,2013. He was separated from the agency on April 28, 2017.
A spokesperson could not give details on the investigation.
