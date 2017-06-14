Durham County authorities seek public's help to find missing 13-year-old girl
Posted 2:44 p.m. today
The Durham County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Wednesday to find a missing 13-year-old who did not return home from school last week.
Carolina Cortez-Cruz was last seen around 6:20 a.m. Friday at her school bus stop near the intersection of Michael Drive and Cheek Road. Carolina attends Neal Middle School, officials said.
Carolina has brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Durham County officials say she was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or call 911.
