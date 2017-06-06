You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Durham city council voted early Tuesday morning to deny the rezoning proposal that would have paved the way for a new Publix in the city.

The plot proposed for rezoning was at the corner of Guess and Latta roads on Durham's north side. In a 2-11 vote in February, the city's planning commission sent the proposal to the council without a favorable recommendation.

Discussion at Monday's meeting began around 10:30 p.m. More than 40 people signed up to speak at the meeting, which continued past midnight.

In a 6-1 vote around 12:45 a.m., the council denied the rezoning proposal.

Opponents of the proposed development said there wasn't enough space at that intersection to handle the traffic it would bring.

A Publix spokeswoman said the 45,000-square-foot store would hire 140 employees.