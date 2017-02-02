You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Waypoint Church in Durham, working with the refugee advocacy group World Relief Durham, brought a community of faith together. Pastor Lawrence Yoo made it clear — this vigil wasn't about politics but rather, prayer.

In the Durham sanctuary, the faithful came together to lift up the power of prayer — prayers for refugees around the world affected by President Trump's travel ban.

Mercy Akinyi is from Kenya, and is studying at Duke on a student Visa. She said she strongly believe in the power of prayer.



"It's mostly about sharing God's love to different people and just making sure that everybody knows that they matter, despite what's going on," she said.



One by one, members of this faith community shared scriptures and prayed, not just for stranded refugees but also for President Trump. The president maintains that stopping the refugee resettlement program for at least 4 months and refusing entry to people from 7 predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days are for the security of the United States.

"I am conservative, but I would not characterize myself as a Trump supporter," Chapel Hill resident Lisa Babb said. "I think it's important to be informed. I came to learn as well as worship."



And in worship, in song and the spoken word, this faith community prayed for sanctuary and for refugees around the world.

"I believe it's God appointed means of his will, so he chooses to move through our prayers," Yoo said. "That's what we believe, so we want to see him move."

One man prayed in French, but his words needed no interpretation. Waypoint and World Relief Durham are currently working with 50 refugee families who have already been matched with families in the Triangle. Because of the travel ban, their fate remains uncertain.