— Kestrel Heights charter school in Durham reported Monday that, between 2008 and 2016, 160 of its 399 graduates received diplomas "without tangible evidences of meeting all requirements."

Two principals and a high school counselor who were working at the time "are no longer employed," the school said Monday.

The school initially reported last month that more than 50 students received diplomas they didn't earn over the past three years. They did a more thorough internal investigation, at the urging of the state, and found even more problems with diplomas.

The State Board of Education recommended last month that the Durham County District Attorney’s Office determine whether a criminal investigation is warranted.

Kestrel Heights' new principal discovered the problem in July, shortly after she took the job. The school began investigating and reported the issue to the state's Office of Charter Schools on Oct. 5.

A letter from the school on Dec. 8 laid out the timeline of what happened and referenced a school counselor who "was unable to provide the necessary information to resolve the (students') missing credits." The counselor, who is not named, took a leave for medical reasons in mid-August and resigned in September.

LaSaundra Vines was listed on the school's website as its high school counselor. Her picture and biography were taken down last month and replaced with the name of the new counselor, who was hired in October. When reached by phone last month, a woman who identified herself as Vines declined to comment to WRAL News.

"Oh, I'm not interested. Thank you for calling," she said.

Since the discovery came to light, officials at Kestrel Heights have worked to contact affected students and work through ways to resolve problems with their diplomas.

"The information that's been provided to the state board gives a very clear picture of what the school has been doing and the efforts that it's made to make sure that its primary concern has been the students," Kestrel Heights attorney Stephon Bowens told WRAL News last month.