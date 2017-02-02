You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17DUL

— The Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce has joined with several tech companies to draft a letter to President Donald Trump, addressing his executive order on immigration.

In a press release, officials with the Chamber said that Durham has a diverse population and business landscape which is enhanced by the contribution of immigrants and that the Chamber opposes all legislation that is discriminatory in nature.

“Limits on access to visas negatively impacts the business community and hampers the area’s robust talent pipeline,” a statement from the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce said.

Trump’s executive order temporarily halts immigration from several majority-Muslim countries.

Google, Facebook, Dropbox and Microsoft were among other companies who signed the letter, which was sent to Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, Minority Leader Nancy Peolsi, Sen. Mitch McConnell and Sen. Chuck Schumer.