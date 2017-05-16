You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185i3

— A 10-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet in Durham early Sunday morning is now out of the hospital and back home.

Deisy Medina was asleep in her bed early Sunday morning when a bullet came down through the ceiling above her. She was taken home from the hospital Monday night.

The soft-spoken child said she is still in pain, and while she's happy to be out of the hospital, it’s hard to be happy about being home.

She is now in a different bedroom, and she said she is scared to even set foot in the other bedroom.

Her dad said they are hoping to move because they don't feel safe, and he's worried about his daughter.

Deisy is bedridden right now, but she said she is looking forward to feeling better.

"I am really scared to go in my room," she said. "I want to go to school and play with my friends and play with my brother."

She said she does not remember anything from Sunday morning — being shot or riding in the ambulance.

Several people visited Deisy while she was in the hospital.

"My teachers," she said. "And the police. They gave me a bear and told me I looked beautiful."

Durham police have still not named any suspects or made any arrests related to the incident.

​

​