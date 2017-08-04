You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Duke University President Vince Price sat down with reporters Friday, 72 hours into the his new role, to answer questions about his primary goals as president

"My principal role in the first year is to learn as much as I can, and then develop a sensible strategic plan moving forward," he said.

Price served as provost at the University of Pennsylvania before taking over his current position from Richard Brodhead.

Price said he has already met with the Durham mayor and hopes to strengthen the partnership between the university and the city.

"This is all about relationships, and so in the role as president, I hope to strengthen the partnerships with the city and the region," he said.