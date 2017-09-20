You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Duke University and Duke Health will hold a memorial service Wednesday to honor the three Life Flight crew members and their patient who were killed when the medical helicopter crashed almost two weeks ago.

The helicopter, which was based at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield, was en route to Duke University Hospital from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City on Sept. 8 when it went down in a grassy field outside the town of Belvidere, south of the Perquimans-Gates county line, officials said.

Pilot Jeff Burke, flight nurses Kris Harrison and Crystal Sollinger and patient Mary Bartlett were killed.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board haven't yet determined the cause of the crash, but a preliminary report issued Tuesday suggested the aircraft's engine seized up. Final findings aren't expected for months.

Duke University Hospital has grounded its remaining Life Flight helicopter until further notice.

The one-hour memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. in Duke Chapel, followed by a special tribute in the quad outside the chapel.