— A Duke University graduate student is suing the university, an employee and the employee's boyfriend, claiming the boyfriend strangled and raped her.

The employee works at the Duke University Women's Center, where her role is to support victims of sexual assault.

Because of the employee's position at Duke, she had access to personal information about the student.

The student claims the employee and her boyfriend used the information to threaten and harass her, telling her no one would believe her if she came forward.

The lawsuit claims a Duke University police officer did not properly investigate the claims of rape, and it were condoned by other employees.

The lawsuit was originally filed in May 2017. Last week the case moved to federal court by request of the university's attorney, who suggested it is a federal case because the student claims her civil rights were violated.

Duke University told WRAL they could not comment on pending cases. A spokesperson said the Duke employee in question is still in her same role in the Women's Center working with sexual assault victims