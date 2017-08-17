Duke officials investigating vandalism of Robert E. Lee statue at chapel
Durham, N.C. — Officials are investigating after a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at the Duke University Chapel was vandalized.
According to Duke University, the vandalism was discovered early Thursday morning.
Duke officials are reviewing surveillance video from inside the chapel and security has been increased in the area, according to the university.
“Duke Chapel is a place of sanctuary and refuge that belongs to every member of the Duke community,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement. “Each of us deserves a voice in determining how to address the questions raised by the statues of Robert E. Lee and others, and confront the darker moments in our nation’s history.
The statue of Lee is one of 10 historical figures adorning the exterior of the chapel.
Patrick Gentry Aug 17, 12:14 p.m.
Hope these criminal are caught, this is even more henious becuase it's a place of worship and this is private property.
Linda Tally Aug 17, 12:05 p.m.
Despite some people's ignorance, Duke is NOT a state or public institution. It is a private one. With the issues being raised concerning memorials connected to the Confederacy, the issue has been and will continue to be considered as to what to do with statues and plaques by the Board of Trustees. ONLY they can authorize what will and will not be displayed on the campus. I personally find the southern legacy of the Civil War to be highly distasteful, but it is seriously detrimental to the cause of furthering civil rights and protections to have those of us who object to these items defacing them anywhere they are found. Private property IS private.