— Officials are investigating after a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee at the Duke University Chapel was vandalized.

According to Duke University, the vandalism was discovered early Thursday morning.

Duke officials are reviewing surveillance video from inside the chapel and security has been increased in the area, according to the university.

“Duke Chapel is a place of sanctuary and refuge that belongs to every member of the Duke community,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement. “Each of us deserves a voice in determining how to address the questions raised by the statues of Robert E. Lee and others, and confront the darker moments in our nation’s history.

The statue of Lee is one of 10 historical figures adorning the exterior of the chapel.