— Four people were killed Friday when a Duke Life Flight medical helicopter crashed in northeast North Carolina, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred near the town of Belvidere, south of the Perquimans-Gates county line.

No other information was immediately available.

Photo from scene of helicopter crash in Perquimans County

A Life Flight helicopter crashed in a Burlington neighborhood in October 2000, killing the pilot, who was the only person aboard. In that crash, the pilot instructed the crew to take a patient from Alamance Regional Hospital to Duke University Hospital after seeing a warning light indicating a problem with transmission oil pressure. The crash occurred shortly after takeoff as the helicopter was returning to Durham.

Duke operates two Life Flight helicopters, both of which are 5 years old. They are based at Duke Hospital and at Johnston Regional Airport in Smithfield and fly to all of North Carolina and to parts of South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.