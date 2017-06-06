You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Denim is in style at the Duke Lemur Center.

The center, which offers the world's largest and most diverse collection of lemurs outside of Madagascar, is seeking old jean pockets for its mouse lemurs to sleep in. The lemurs especially like men's pockets because they are deeper than women's denim pockets.

"Pockets are cut out of old blue jeans and hung on a curtain of mesh for mouse lemurs to explore and climb into. The lemurs can be seen prairie-dogging out of the pockets, poking their heads out to check out what’s going on someone enters their enclosure, then dropping back down into the pockets. There’s no better use for old blue jeans than that," center volunteer Christa said in the post.

People are asked to cut out the pockets and leave them at the Lemur Landing visitor center, 3705 Erwin Road. Pockets can also be mailed to the center.