— Thousands remain without power in North Carolina Monday after an icy weekend snow storm.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson from Duke Energy, said about 4,000 customers are in the dark on Monday morning. 200 of those are customers located in the Triangle, but most others are scattered throughout the state.

"There's not a specific 'hot spot' we can pinpoint regarding issues," said Brooks. "The Triangle and areas around Charlotte were among those most affected on Sunday, but today the outages are more scattered. That's what makes this situation so difficult."

Despite the challenges, Brooks said crews were able to restore most of the outages they started working on yesterday. The teams have made tremendous progress, as about 11,000 people in the state were without power at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

"These are some of the most challenging conditions that our crews face," said Brooks. "Every storm system is a challenge, but when we're looking at single digit temperatures coupled with dangerous road conditions, workers have to do things a little slower."

"Their jobs are inherently dangerous, so these extra environmental components make it very challenging. Our first focus is on the safety of our crews."

Brooks also stated that crews with Duke Energy recognize that customers are cold when this happens. "We will work to get their power back on as quickly as we can," he said.