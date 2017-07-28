You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two-year-old Chance has faced many challenges, facing difficult battles. The Duke Children's Hospital patient has a rare brain and eye disease and has endured surgeries and other treatments to treat his seizures.

Because of his love for stage shows, the North Carolina Theater invited him to the stage production of Beauty and the Beast at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center as a special guest Friday night.

His mother, Angela Blanton, said the characters and music turned out to be the perfect medicine.

"To see him light up, when many times he is not feeling good and in pain, means more than words can even describe," Blanton said. "To see him smile. That's the true dream."

Elizabeth Doran, of the North Carolina Theater, said having Chance as a guest was even more special for the performers and crew, who were inspired by his strength and spirit.

"He had impacted over 100 people right away when we met him," said Elizabeth Doran of North Carolina Theatre. "He makes us feel worthy and excited to do the work that we do."

A year ago, doctors estimated Chance would have three months to live, but his strength has exceeded the prognosis.

"He is a fighter, and here we are a year later, and he is still fighting hard," Blanton said. "That smile right here is what keeps me going everyday."

As the special guest, Chance was invited to a special gathering after the show will all the characters.