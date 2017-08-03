You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18jfH

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the 79-story Torch tower near Dubai Marina, the Dubai Media Office said early Friday.

The Civil Defense Office said the building was successfully evacuated and the emergency responders were trying to bring the fire under control.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

The #Torch building in #Dubai is on #fire. It started on the 30th floor & has now reached the roof of the 79 story residential building. pic.twitter.com/m5gDm8deWL — Aaron G. Sheasley (@aaronsheasley) August 3, 2017

Video posted to social media showed a line of fire up one side of the building and falling, flaming debris.

The Torch was the site of a fire in February 2015.

A surreal sight – especially as it's twice within such a short amount of time. Fire service arrived rapidly. #TheTorch #dubai #fire pic.twitter.com/tloPTVdEHA — Steven Bond (@stevenjohnbond) August 3, 2017

There were no deaths or injuries, and that fire was out three hours after it began, the Civil Defense Office said.

The Torch was the world's tallest residential tower when it was completed in 2011, according to the building's developer, Select Group. It contains 676 residential units with 24-hour security and concierge, and six retail spaces.