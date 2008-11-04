NC Wanted: Driveway hit-and-run kills Raleigh man
Posted November 4, 2008
Updated 11:31 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol asked for the public's help in solving a fatal hit-and-run that happenedin 2008.
William Joseph Ross, 41, of 11814 Possum Track Road in Raleigh, was struck by a box truck or panel van that pulled into his driveway at 9:52 p.m. Oct. 31, 2008 authorities said. He died of his injuries the next day.
Before he died, Ross told authorities that he approached the passenger side of the vehicle and knocked on its door.
"At that time, (the vehicle) pulled away abruptly, striking the man in the process," Highway Patrol Sgt. Jorge Brewer said.
A neighbor found Ross lying in the unpaved driveway and called 911, authorities said.
Ross told investigators that two people were inside the vehicle, which he said was white with the words "The Perfect Store" printed on the side.
The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Possum Track Road toward Six Forks Road, authorities said.
Brewer said troopers spoke with neighbors and reviewed security camera video from a nearby store but came away with no leads.
"If there was a hidden agenda behind this, it's still under investigation," he said. "Right now, we do have a crime, which is hit-and-run, and what aggravates this crime is the fact that Mr. Ross has passed away."
Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or might have information that could help solve the case is asked to call the Highway Patrol's Wake County District Office at 919-733-4400 or contact NC Wanted at 1-866-439-2683.
AtALost Nov 4, 2008
A person has all the right to ask someone why they're in their driveway, however, I don't think it's too bright in light of how mean people are these days. This is sad but also a lesson to anyone else who wants to confront someone in their yard. If they aren't invited guests, then they are lost or trespassing. In either case, you should call the Police so they can protect and/or serve.
jse830fcnawa030klgmvnnaw+ Nov 4, 2008
aintbackingdwn, I would never go out in late evening to see if the driver is lost or not. You are armed, great. Then you are the one who goes to jail for shooting a driver, even in your property. Don't take the law in your own hands ... let the law enforcement folks do that.
Now, if the driver ends up in your house (as a burglar), you then have the legal right to shoot him or her as a defensive measure to protect your family. However, to my understanding, that protection does not extend beyond the walls of your home unless you are about to be fired upon. If you're going to shoot someone outside of your house, you better make sure that you are under real threat, or else you would be the one in jail (not the intruder).
Xiaoding Nov 4, 2008
I can't imagine, how, ever, I could get run over by a car in my driveway. Ever.
I can see how someone could pull into my driveway, and then bleed to death, quickly, for some reason. I can see that.
slick rick da troll whisperer Nov 4, 2008
"I really thought that a goal of news reporting was to attempt to answer more questions that it does create them." - hkypky
sometimes, new stories like this are ran with the cooperation of the police to help facilitate the investigation, and certain questions are intentionally left unanswered.
slick rick da troll whisperer Nov 4, 2008
this is a bizarre story...unfortunately the victim died, but at least he was able to give some crucial info to the authorities first. how could you hit somebody (especially in their own driveway) and not stop?
i dunno...maybe i'll give the truck driver the benefit of the doubt that he didn't know he hit the guy...still, this is bizarre.
aintbackingdwn Nov 4, 2008
You people astound me. So a person doesn't have the right to ask someone why a stranger is sitting in their drive way? Get real here, it only takes a moment to turn around and go on their way if they are lost or whatever. Any lingering more than a minute and their likely up to no good and are TRESPASSING!
We've had idiots pull into our drive at night with the bright lights aimed into our kitchen window and they sit there 5 minutes sometimes. I approach the vehicle armed and they always leave. It's private property and I have the right to ask them their business being there. People seem to think they have the right to go onto anybodys land or take what they please nowdays. I don't think so. Sure - you can easily get run over standing beside a vehicle if the driver turns the front wheels sharply while backing - duh
wyheel Nov 4, 2008
So how does one get run over when standing to the side of a truck?
Somehow I think he might have tried to open the door or get in, maybe? Perhaps the driver thought he was about to be robbed or attacked.
In the immortal words of my Dad: "Makes no sense to me, oh boy"
hsstudent09 Nov 4, 2008
i know the victim.
hsstudent09 Nov 4, 2008
Seeminglyopposed
He was already outside in his yard. when the card drove up.
concerned1 Nov 4, 2008
hsstudent09,
How can you know that? If you witnessed this, have you reported it?