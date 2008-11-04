You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/GJoC

— The North Carolina Highway Patrol asked for the public's help in solving a fatal hit-and-run that happenedin 2008.

William Joseph Ross, 41, of 11814 Possum Track Road in Raleigh, was struck by a box truck or panel van that pulled into his driveway at 9:52 p.m. Oct. 31, 2008 authorities said. He died of his injuries the next day.

Before he died, Ross told authorities that he approached the passenger side of the vehicle and knocked on its door.

"At that time, (the vehicle) pulled away abruptly, striking the man in the process," Highway Patrol Sgt. Jorge Brewer said.

A neighbor found Ross lying in the unpaved driveway and called 911, authorities said.



Ross told investigators that two people were inside the vehicle, which he said was white with the words "The Perfect Store" printed on the side.

The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Possum Track Road toward Six Forks Road, authorities said.

Brewer said troopers spoke with neighbors and reviewed security camera video from a nearby store but came away with no leads.

"If there was a hidden agenda behind this, it's still under investigation," he said. "Right now, we do have a crime, which is hit-and-run, and what aggravates this crime is the fact that Mr. Ross has passed away."

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or might have information that could help solve the case is asked to call the Highway Patrol's Wake County District Office at 919-733-4400 or contact NC Wanted at 1-866-439-2683.