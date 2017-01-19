You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Some drivers on Interstate 40 made a quick buck Thursday morning when the door of an armored truck opened and cash fell out.

Police said an A Loomis armored truck was traveling east on I-40 near U.S. 1 at about 8 a.m. when its back door inadvertently opened as an employee inside the truck was trying to better secure it.

A “brick” of money fell from the open door and an undisclosed number of $20 bills were scattered when it hit the pavement, authorities said.

Police said all vehicles in the area stopped and most of the money was gone by time officers arrived on the scene.

“I was driving down I-40 and there’s all this money, cash, spread out on the highway and people are getting out of their cars and picking up this money. It’s this bizarre view. It looks like something out of a movie,” said one driver in a 911 call.

No wrecks or injuries were reported in conjunction with the stopped vehicles or the cleanup.

Police said some people contacted Loomis and returned money recovered at the scene. Anybody else wishing to do so can call 919-469-5992 or return it to the company’s facility at 125 Nova Drive in Morrisville.