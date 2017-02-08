You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One state lawmaker wants drivers to focus on braking rather than barking when they're behind the wheel.

House Bill 73 would make it an infraction to "operate a vehicle on a public street, highway, or public vehicular area while holding a live animal in the person's lap."

Presumably, that covers dogs and cats, along with more exotic animals.

The penalty would be a $100 bite out of an offender's wallet, plus court costs, although a violator wouldn't accumulate driver's license points as a result.

Rep. Garland Pierce, D-Scotland, filed the bill and is currently the lone sponsor.

"If that animal gets spooked, you're going to have a problem," Pierce said during a brief interview Wednesday. "The passenger and the animal could be hurt if you're in an accident."

This would not be the first time he's tackled distracted driving. Pierce has been the primary sponsor of bills banning texting while driving.

He pointed to news reports of accidents caused by animals riding in drivers' laps and said there were other states that had taken similar steps.

"I had some constituents talking about it, that's where I get a lot of my ideas," Pierce said. "It protects the motorist. It protects the animal. It's just common sense."