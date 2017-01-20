You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Triangle Expressway toll road in western Wake County will served as a proving ground to test driverless cars, officials said Friday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently designated the North Carolina Turnpike Authority, which operates the toll road, from more than 60 applicants for one of 10 pilot sites to test automated vehicle technologies.

"The Triangle Expressway, with its access to three Tier 1 research universities and the largest research park in North America, make it the ideal location for this pilot program," Turnpike Authority Executive Director Beau Memory said in a statement. "As safety is our No. 1 priority, we believe this opportunity will allow us to learn how to best keep our customers safe with this emerging technology."

No details about who is conducting the tests or when they will be done were released.

National transportation officials said the 10 sites have different facilities that can be used to gauge safety, manage various roadways and conditions and handle various types of vehicles.

In addition to the North Carolina Turnpike Authority, other designees include the following: