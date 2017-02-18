You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man who drove into a Fayetteville home on Saturday has died from gunshot wounds.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at about 9:10 p.m. and found that a vehicle crossed over Strickland Bridge Road near Applecross Avenue and crashed into a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road.

The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Rakeem McGoogan, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that he had been shot.

McGoogan died as a result of his injuries. The occupants of the home were not injured.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1856 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.