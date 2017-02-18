Driver with gunshot wound crashes into Fayetteville home
Posted 10:54 p.m. yesterday
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person was seriously injured Saturday night after driving into a Fayetteville home following a shooting.
Fayetteville police said officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash at about 9:10 p.m. and found that a vehicle crossed over Strickland Bridge Road near Applecross Avenue and crashed into a home at 1082 Strickland Bridge Road.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where it was determined that the person had been shot.
The driver was in critical condition Saturday night. The occupants of the home were not injured.
Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1856 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
