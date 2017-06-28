You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A driver was trapped inside a car Wednesday morning in Johnston County after a large pine tree fell across the road.

The tree fell just before 5 a.m. on Steven's Chapel Road, just east of Smithfield, officials said. In the darkness, a person drove under the tree and became trapped.

This is the second time this week a tree fell across the road.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.