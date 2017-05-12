You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— No one was seriously injured late Thursday night when a woman ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle driven by the chief of the Mar-Mac Fire Department.

State Highway Patrol troops on scene said the woman, who was not identified, ran the stop sign at the intersection of Sandhill and Gainey drives in Goldsboro and T-boned the chief's official fire department vehicle. The chief was briefly trapped in the vehicle.

The woman was charged with a stop sign violation, troopers said.