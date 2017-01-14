Local News
Driver OK after dump truck ignites in north Raleigh
Posted 3:02 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A dump truck hauling trash caught fire Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, but the driver was not injured.
The truck ignited on Perry Creek Road near Capital Boulevard. It is unclear how the fire started.
The cab of the truck was destroyed, and the front half was charred from the flames.
Westbound traffic on Perry Creek Road was being diverted.
