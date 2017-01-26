Local News
Driver of stolen car died in crash during Durham police chase
Posted 11:41 p.m. yesterday
Updated 5:15 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A driver died Thursday night in Durham while attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle.
Durham police officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen black Chrysler 200 on Riddle Road around 10 p.m., according to the police department. The driver refused to stop, and following a brief pursuit, he crashed into a parked truck.
The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.
