— A driver died Thursday night in Durham while attempting to flee from police in a stolen vehicle.

Durham police officers attempted to stop the driver of a stolen black Chrysler 200 on Riddle Road around 10 p.m., according to the police department. The driver refused to stop, and following a brief pursuit, he crashed into a parked truck.

The driver, who was not identified, died at the scene.