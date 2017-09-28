Local News
Driver killed overnight in Fayetteville crash
Posted 5:26 a.m. today
Updated 5:28 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A driver was killed late Wednesday in a single-car crash.
Around 11 p.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the fatal crash near Cumberland Street. An investigation revealed a sedan was traveling along Murchison Road when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department 910-433-1807 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.
